Your Community: Fall at Lester’s Farm Market Your Community September 24th, 2026 NTV’s Amanda Mews visits Lester’s Farm Market as they usher in the fall season. Related Articles September 18, 2026 Your Community: CircusFest Read more September 17, 2026 Your Community: Newfoundland Regiment season starts Friday Read more September 16, 2026 Your Community: Sheila Williams at Holy Heart Theatre Read more September 15, 2026 Your Community: Special screening of Netflix’s Newfoundland show ‘Below’ Read more September 11, 2026 Your Community: North Atlantic Aviation Museum keeps memory of 9/11 alive Read more September 10, 2026 Your Community: Lewisporte honoured on anniversary of 9/11 Read more