Your Community: CircusFest Your Community September 18th, 2026 NTV’s Lauren Davis checks out this year’s CircusFest. Related Articles September 16, 2026 Your Community: Sheila Williams at Holy Heart Theatre Read more September 15, 2026 Your Community: Special screening of Netflix’s Newfoundland show ‘Below’ Read more September 11, 2026 Your Community: North Atlantic Aviation Museum keeps memory of 9/11 alive Read more September 10, 2026 Your Community: Lewisporte honoured on anniversary of 9/11 Read more September 09, 2026 Your Community: Lewisporte hosts event commemorating 9/11 Read more September 08, 2026 Your Community: Classic Car Show Read more