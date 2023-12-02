Family and friends remember Cortney Lake with 7th annual tree lighting event

Family and friends remembered Cortney Lake with a 7th annual tree lighting on Friday evening at St. David’s Park in Mount Pearl. The tree was lit with purple lights, Cortney’s favorite color and to represent domestic violence awareness.

Lake’s mother Lisa Brenton-Lake says she is so happy to see family, friends and the community continue to come together each year. She encouraged everyone to put a purple ribbon or ornament on their Christmas tree this year to remember her daughter.

Along with the large group of family and friends, Mount Pearl MHA’s Lucy Stoyles and Paul Lane spoke at the event along with a representative from the City of Mount Pearl.

Cortney Lake went missing on June 7, 2017 at the age of 24. In October of that year, police confirmed her disappearance was now a homicide investigation.

If you have any information relating to the disappearance of Cortney Lake, you can call the RNC or Crime Stoppers.