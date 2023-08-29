Environment Canada issues Rainfall Warning for parts of southern, western Newfoundland

The ECCC NL Weather Office in Gander has issued a Rainfall Warning for the following areas:

Connaigre

Burgeo – Ramea

Channel-Port aux Basques

Bay St. Geroge

Corner Brook and vicinity

Current details: Heavy rain is expected.

Total rainfall: 60 to 100 mm, with locally higher amounts possible between Connaigre and Channel-Port aux Basques. With 30-60 mm in the forecast for Bay St. George and Corner Brook

Locations: southern and western Newfoundland.

Time span: Wednesday morning to Thursday morning.

Similar storms in the past have caused localized flooding, road shoulder erosion, road washouts, and flooding of basements, especially in poor drainage areas.

Remarks: Rainfall rates of 10 to 15 mm per hour are possible in the heaviest downpours.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

Rainfall warnings are issued when significant rainfall is expected.