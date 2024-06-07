Energy NL Conference and Exhibition Concludes

The annual Energy NL Conference and Exhibition concluded on Thursday in St. John’s.

The three day event provided attendees with the opportunity to hear from speakers from across the industry during six sessions.

Energy NL represents over 500 member organizations worldwide which are involved in the energy sector.

Members are active in all areas of the supply and service sector and include a diverse representation of businesses that range from offshore supply vessels and helicopters, carbon reduction and sustainable technologies, health and safety equipment and training, engineering solutions and fabricators to law firms and human resource agencies.