Energy Minister Andrew Parsons announces he will not seek reelection

Energy Minister Andrew Parsons made a post to Facebook this morning, sharing with family, friends and constituents that he will not be running in the next provincial election.

Parsons added, “announcing this now allows anyone that chooses to step up to begin the process of putting together a solid team and having time to do so, rather than having it sprung on them. I also wanted to provide the Premier with plenty of notice to allow him to plan accordinglyThis is not goodbye just yet; I will stay as MHA for a while and have advised the Premier that I would be honoured to continue to serve on his team as long as he feels it’s the right move.”

Parsons, who is the Minister of Industry, Energy and Technology, was first elected to represent the district of Burgeo – La Poile in 2011. Parsons has previously served as Minister of Justice, Attorney General, Minister of Municipal Affairs, and Government House Leader.