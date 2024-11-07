Emergency Responders Participate in Annual Sirens for Life Campaign 

Emergency services from the RNC, RCMP, St. John’s Regional Fire Department and NL Health Services members from Paramedicine and Medical Transport and Medical Communications divisions will roll up their sleeves and donate blood today in the annual Sirens for Life campaign with Canadian Blood Services.

The need for blood and plasma is rising rapidly and patients are counting on eligible donors across Canada to donate.

Book an appointment online at blood.ca, use the GiveBlood app or call 1-888-2-DONATE (1-888-236-6283).