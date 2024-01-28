Elections NL monitoring weather situation ahead of Monday by-election

Please enable JavaScript play-sharp-fill

Elections Newfoundland and Labrador say they are monitoring the weather situation ahead of the scheduled by-election on Monday in Conception Bay East-Bell Island. In a written statement from Elections NL they said “Further communications to the public will follow.”

The Environment and Climate Change Canada Weather Office in Gander has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the following areas:

Avalon Peninsula North

Avalon Peninsula Southeast

Avalon Peninsula Southwest

St. John’s & vicinity

Burin Peninsula

Connaigre

Bonavista Peninsula

Clarenville & vicinity

Terra Nova

The Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Monday morning until late Monday night. Snow and moderate wind speeds are expected during that time frame. Winter Storm Watches are issued when multiple types of severe winter weather are expected to occur together.