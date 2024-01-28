Elections NL delays by-election vote until Tuesday as winter storm approaches

Elections Newfoundland and Labrador has postponed voting in the by-election for Conception Bay East-Bell Island with a winter storm in the forecast.

Voting will take place from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30. There may be some changes to voting locations. Elections Newfoundland and Labrador will provide an update on the www.elections.gov.nl.ca website and through further news releases.

The decision to postpone voting day is due to the forecasted intense weather during the busiest hours of voting. Elections NL said in a statement that the safety of voters is its primary focus, while providing electors with a fair opportunity to vote.

For more information, contact the Conception Bay East-Bell Island Returning Office at 709-781-6430, or Elections Newfoundland and Labrador toll-free at 1-877-729-7987 or visit www.elections.gov.nl.ca