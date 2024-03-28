News

East-end fire causes minor damage, displaces three residents

Posted: March 28, 2024 12:44 am
By Earl Noble


A fire at a residence in the east end of St. John’s late Wednesday evening has displaced the occupants of the home, and caused minor damage.

Firefighters were called to the scene, on Brophy Place, shortly after 9:30 p.m.. Crews arrived to find smoke on the second floor of the row house. Firefighters made quick work of the fire, however one room and a hallway in the home sustained some damage. A mother and two children, along with a family pet, escaped the home unharmed. They were displaced for at least the night. The Canadian Red Cross was called to assist in emergency housing.

Neither attached home sustained any damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Three people were displaced following a fire on Brophy Place in St. John’s. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
SJRFD Platoon Chief Derek Hunt speaks with an RNC officer on the scene of a fire on Brophy Place, (Earl Noble / NTV News)
SJRFD Fire Lieutenant Gerry Locke on the scene of a fire on Brophy Place. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
SJRFD Firefighter Matthew Hill stands inside a second-storey room following a fire. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
SJRFD Fire Lieutenant Gerry Locke reaches for supplies while on the scene of a fire on Brophy Place. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
