East-end fire causes minor damage, displaces three residents

A fire at a residence in the east end of St. John’s late Wednesday evening has displaced the occupants of the home, and caused minor damage.

Firefighters were called to the scene, on Brophy Place, shortly after 9:30 p.m.. Crews arrived to find smoke on the second floor of the row house. Firefighters made quick work of the fire, however one room and a hallway in the home sustained some damage. A mother and two children, along with a family pet, escaped the home unharmed. They were displaced for at least the night. The Canadian Red Cross was called to assist in emergency housing.

Neither attached home sustained any damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

