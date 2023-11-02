East Coast Music Awards announce hosts of annual Awards Show

The East Coast Music Association has announced the hosts of the 36th annual East Coast Music Awards.

East Coast artists, singer songwriter Rose Cousins and musician and CBC music host Damhnait Doyle have been chosen as hosts.

Rose Cousins from Prince Edward Island has won 11 ECMAs and two JUNOs and was a Grammy nominee.

Damhnait Doyle, born and raised in Newfoundland and Labrador and now living in Toronto, has won seven ECMAs and is a two-time JUNO nominee.

The award show takes place in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island on May 2.

Tickets are on sale now for the ECMA Awards Show and can be purchased online.