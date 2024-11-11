Driver rescued after car plunges into pond late Sunday evening

The driver of a car that plunged into a pond in Goulds on Sunday evening was rescued by firefighters and taken to hospital.

The single-vehicle crash happened at about 9:30 p.m. on Petty Harbour Road. The driver of a westbound car lost control of their vehicle after reportedly swerving to avoid a moose in the roadway. The vehicle left the road and went through a guardrail, plunging close to ten metres down a rocky embankment and landing in the water of Second Pond.

Firefighters from both the Goulds Volunteer Fire Department and St. John’s Regional Fire Department responded to the scene, along with paramedics and police. The driver was removed from the heavily-damaged vehicle and placed into a rescue basket before being carried back up the embankment to a waiting ambulance. Paramedics took the individual to hospital with injuries not believed to be serious.

One neighbour told NTV News that at least two moose had been seen in the area earlier in the day.

The driver of a car that plunged into Second Pond on Sunday evening was taken to hospital. (Earl Noble / NTV News)