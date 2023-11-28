Driver flees after destroying guardrail and crashing pickup truck on Tuesday evening

The driver of a pickup truck fled the scene of a dramatic single-vehicle crash in Torbay Road late Tuesday evening.

The incident happened shortly before 10:00 p.m. near Elizabeth Avenue. The driver of a full-size pickup truck traveling south on Torbay Road lost control on a turn, mounting the sidewalk and striking a guardrail. The truck tore down roughly twenty metres of guardrail and a fire hydrant before continuing down the road, dragging a length of the metal along with it. The truck continued approximately 150 metres before driving over a curb. The vehicle then crashed into a metal sign of a gas station, causing significant damage to the front of the vehicle.

A section of guardrail lays, destroyed, on Torbay Road following a single-vehicle crash. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

There were reportedly two occupants of the truck at the time of the incident. The passenger remained at the scene of the crash. According to witnesses the driver fled the scene on foot. The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) responded, with Police Dog Services also attending the scene in an attempt to find the driver of the truck.

There were no injuries reported following the incident. The RNC are investigating. NTV News will have more information as it becomes available.

It was the second traffic-related incident on Torbay Road on Tuesday evening, following a motor vehicle-pedestrian collision earlier in the evening, roughly two kilometres away.