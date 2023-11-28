Pedestrian struck on busy east-end road

Heavy wind and rain may have been a contributing factor following a motor vehicle-pedestrian collision in the east end of St. John’s on Tuesday evening.

At about 6:45 p.m. emergency crews were called to Torbay Road, near Penney Lane, after a pedestrian was struck by an eastbound motorist. The force of the collision shattered the windshield of the car. Paramedics tended to the individual at the scene, using a nearby bus shelter to get out of the heavy wind and rain that was falling at the time.

It was unknown at the time if the pedestrian was taken to hospital. The driver of the car remained at the scene. Visibility was extremely poor at the time of the incident.