Driver facing several charges after fleeing from police

The driver of this car was arrested and faces several charges following an incident in downtown St. John’s on Saturday afternoon. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

One person is facing multiple charges after allegedly fleeing from police in downtown St. John’s on Saturday afternoon.

At about 5:00 Saturday afternoon members of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) attempted to stop a vehicle in the downtown area of St. John’s. The driver refused to stop for police and evaded officers at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was located a short distance away after the driver had collided with a sign post and traffic light pole. The force of the collision sent the sign post several metres into the nearby intersection.

A sign post sits in the road after being struck by a driver alleged to have fled from police. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

The driver of the car attempted to flee on foot, but was apprehended by officers.

As a result, a forty-four year old male was arrested and charged with impaired driving, impaired refusal, dangers operation of a motor vehicle, hit and run, flight from police, and driving while suspended. The driver was also given tickets for having open liquor in the vehicle, and expired registration.

They were held for court in the morning and their vehicle was impounded.