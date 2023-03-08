Driver escapes injury after car leaves road

There were no injuries after a vehicle went off the road near Logy Bay Road on Wednesday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

The driver of a car was lucky to have escaped injury after the car they were driving left the road Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the eastbound lanes of the Outer Ring Road, at Exit 50, shortly before 6:00 p.m.. The driver of a car lost control of the vehicle, striking a snowbank at the side of the road. The car narrowly missed colliding with a sign post indicating the exit to Logy Bay Road. The vehicle’s mirror made contact with the post, while the car continued along the embankment.

The vehicle came to rest a fair distance away, and showed signs of moderate damage. The driver of the car was uninjured in the ordeal.