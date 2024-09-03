Driver caught by police dog after colliding with police vehicle

Thirty-five-year-old Chad Butt of Heart’s Delight is charged with a number of criminal offences after fleeing from Harbour Grace RCMP on August 30, 2024.

At approximately 9:30 a.m. on Friday, while officers were investigating a report of a break, enter and theft into a commercial cargo trailer that had occurred earlier in the morning in Small Point, officers received information of the current location of the involved suspect vehicle. The truck was reportedly parked at a residence in Carbonear. As an officer approached the home, the suspect vehicle fled from police at a high rate of speed.

The suspect vehicle was located a short time later, driving down a dead-end street. The officer entered onto the street and was struck head-on by the truck. The driver of the vehicle, Butt, and another occupant of the truck, further fled on foot. The officer was transported from the scene in an ambulance for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP Police Dog Services were deployed and conducted a track through a residential area. Butt was located by Police Service Dog Kaos and his handler in a wooded area behind a residence and was arrested without further incident. He attended court over the weekend and was remanded into custody.

Butt is charged with the following criminal offences:

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Flight from police

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000.00

Resisting arrest

He appeared in court today and was further remanded. His next court appearance is set for September 11, 2024.

The break, enter and theft investigation is continuing with further charges possible. The second vehicle occupant has been identified and efforts are underway to effect the arrest of that individual.

The investigation is continuing.