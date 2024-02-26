Drive Electric NL co-founder charged with sex offences

Jon Seary, who co-founded Drive Electric NL, is facing sexual assault offences.

The 54-year-old has pleaded not guilty to sexual assault and sexual interference, charges that were filed in November of last year.

The offences are alleged to have happened August and September of last year.

Seary’s three-day trial is scheduled to begin Aug. 12.

Drive Electric NL is a non-profit company that provides information for those considering an electric vehicle. According to its website, it has 2,300 members.