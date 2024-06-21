Dramatic overnight collision sends two people to hospital

Two people were sent to hospital following a dramatic collision at one of St. John’s’ most dangerous intersections.

At about 12:45 a.m. on Friday emergency crews responded to the intersection of Prince Philip Drive and Allandale Road following the two-vehicle collision. A compact SUV and a sedan had collided in the intersection, sending the SUV onto its roof, and trapping its occupants. Firefighters used extrication tools to remove three doors from the vehicle in an effort to remove the people inside.

Both occupants of the SUV were taken to hospital, their injuries not believed to be serious. The driver of the sedan, who was the lone occupant of the car, also sustained no serious injuries.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary closed the intersection for some time, until their investigation was complete and the scene cleared.

The collision was one of at least two incidents crews were dealing with at the time. A moose-vehicle collision had occurred on the Outer Ring Road, near Team Gushue Highway, at about the same time. There was no word on the extent of injuries to either the occupant(s) of the vehicle or to the moose.

Please enable JavaScript play-sharp-fill