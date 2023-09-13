Dramatic collision at notorious intersection sends one to hospital

A collision at a St. John’s intersection notoriously known as one of the City’s most dangerous sent one person to hospital on Wednesday evening.

Shortly before 10:00 p.m. emergency crews were called to the intersection of Prince Philip Drive and Allandale Road following a two-vehicle collision. The force of the t-bone crash caused one of the vehicles to roll onto its side, coming to rest on a traffic light pole.

One person was taken to hospital following a collision at Prince Philip Drive and Allandale Road on Wednesday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

Firefighters had to cut the windshield and steering wheel from the vehicle to extricate the driver of the rolled SUV. They were alert and speaking with first responders, before being taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be serious. The driver of the second vehicle involved was assessed by paramedics, but was not taken to hospital.

Damage to both vehicles was extensive. Traffic was slowed in the area for close to an hour as the scene was cleared.