Dozens more sexual violence charges laid against teacher

The RNC Child Abuse and Sexual Assault unit has laid 49 additional charges in connection with an ongoing investigation into sexual violence on the Northeast Avalon.

32-year-old teacher and volleyball coach Markus Hicks was charged with a single count of sexual assault following an investigation that began on August 23 when the RNC received information related to the use of fictitious identities, social media applications, and concealment to arrange sexual acts.

On September 11, investigators laid charges upon HICKS in relation to five additional cases. The accused has been charged with:

– Three counts of sexual assault

– Attempted sexual assault

– Two counts of possession of child pornography

– Two counts of accessing child pornography

– Four counts of disguise with intent

– Three counts of breach of trust

– Two counts of permitting prohibited sexual activity within a household

– Twelve counts of making sexually explicit material available to a child

– Twelve counts of luring a child

– Eight counts of arranging a sexual offence with a youth

Hicks remains in custody awaiting a court appearance.