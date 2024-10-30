Downtown collision sends pedestrian to hospital

A collision on a downtown road sent a pedestrian to hospital on Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to a portion of Prince of Wales Street in downtown St. John’s at about 7:30 p.m.. The individual was struck by an SUV as they crossed the road halfway between Pennywell Road and Fitzpatrick Avenue. First responders tended to the individual in the roadway before taking them to hospital with injuries that were not believed at the time to be life-threatening.

The driver of the SUV was uninjured. The vehicle involved showed damage to the front end and to the windshield.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) closed the road in the area as collision reconstructionists arrived to investigate the collision.

First responders tend to a pedestrian at the scene of a collision on Prince of Wales Street. (Earl Noble / NTV News)