Downtown collision sends pedestrian to hospital

A collision in downtown St. John’s early Friday evening has sent a pedestrian to hospital.

At about 5:15 p.m. emergency crews responded to a portion of Water Street, just east of Blackhead Road. Personnel arrived to find a pedestrian lying in the road, having been struck by a westbound pickup truck. The collision caused minor damage to the front of the vehicle.

Paramedics and firefighters assisted the individual to a stretcher before placing them aboard an ambulance. They were taken to hospital with injuries not believed at the time to be life-threatening.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary closed the westbound lanes of Water Street for a time as collision reconstructionists conducted an investigation into the cause of the collision.

A pedestrian was taken to hospital following a collision on Water Street on Friday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News)