News

Diver discusses Navy mission to examine unexploded ordnance at Truxton and Pollux wrecks

By Ben Cleary
Published on July 21, 2023 at 8:17 pm

The Royal Canadian Navy has sent divers to investigate unexploded ordnance at the wrecks of the Truxton and Pollux off the coast of the Burin Peninsula.

NTV’s Ben Cleary spoke to one of the divers today.

Post Views: 9



video
play-sharp-fill

Scroll to top