Digital Government and Service NL provides service update during Postal Disruption

To minimize the effects of the postal disruption, the Department of Digital Government and Service NL continues to provide services to the public, both online and in person.

In general, licences, permits and certificates are processed and delivered electronically via email, or through MyGovNL. Customers are encouraged to submit requests and applications via online licensing portals, email, fax or courier.

Hard copies of documents, where required, may be available for pick-up at a local Government Service Centre or the appropriate departmental office or may be delivered by courier if necessary.

Receipts for driver’s licence and registration renewals are now valid for 60 days, instead of 30 days. If anything must be sent immediately, Motor Registration will arrange a courier.

Most Residential Tenancies applications are submitted by email, fax, or in-person and mediation is done via email or phone. Any resulting orders can be issued in person, via email, or by courier if needed.

The Vital Statistics Division continues to receive applications online. These are being processed and held on file and customers may pick up documents at the Vital Statistics office on Smallwood Drive in Mount Pearl. If customers outside St. John’s and the surrounding areas need their certificate immediately, the Vital Statistics Office will arrange a courier. If they choose to have someone pick up their documents on their behalf, it is recommended that customers contact Vital Statistics in advance to make arrangements as consent may be required.

Homeowners in the Avalon Region who have submitted water samples for analysis can access their results online by following the instructions on their information sheet. Homeowners outside of the Avalon Region can make arrangements to receive results over the phone or by email, by calling their local Government Service Centre.