DFO cautioning anglers about processing catch

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans is reminding those who partake in the annual recreational ground fishery that processing catch must be done after landing and not at the location of catch. While the rules have long been in place, DFO has been seeing instances of fishers processing their catch before landing it on shore.
Officers say the catch must remain in a readily identifiable state as processing practices make it harder for fishery officers to determine the species, number and the size of fish retained during their inspections.
There are seven weekends left for the summer recreational ground fishery. The fall season begins Sept. 23.