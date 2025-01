Minister of Environment and Climate Change Lisa Dempster will announce sponsorship funding from the Multi-Materials Stewardship Board in support of the 2025 Canada Games today.

The event takes place at 9:30 a.m. at the 2025 Canada Games Volunteer Centre in St. John’s.

Dempster will be joined by MMSB Board Chair Derm Flynn and CEO of the Canada Games Host Society Karen Sherriffs.

The 2025 Canada Games will be held in St. John’s from August 8 to 25, 2025.