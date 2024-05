A flight left St. John’s this morning, carrying more than 100 veterans, Canadian Armed Forces members, politicians and media to northern France.

They’re going to be taking part in a repatriation ceremony for an unknown Newfoundland soldier, who will be brought back to St. John’s on Saturday.

NTV’s Ben Cleary and Glenn Andrews are travelling to France to cover that story for us all week. Here’s more on what will happen ahead of the ceremony.