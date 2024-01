The 2025 Royal St. John’s Regatta will take place on July 30, 2025 and not the first Wednesday of August, as per tradition. The change is to accommodate the 2025 Canada Games which will be held in St. John’s from Aug. 8-25. This is the first Canada Summer Games hosted in the province since 1977.

Weather permitting, the Regatta will still go ahead as planned this year on Wednesday, Aug. 7.