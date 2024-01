5 Wing Goose Bay would like to advise the public that Dakota Range will be active Saturday, January 27 to Monday, January 29, 2024 from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

If the red flags are flying around the ranges, it’s a warning that live shooting is in progress. Roads in the areas will be closed with red wooden barricades during this timeframe. Please remain clear of the designated areas during this period.