Cyclist taken to hospital following east-end collision

A cyclist was taken to hospital following a collision with a vehicle in the east end of St. John’s early Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to Torbay Road, near Tim Horton’s, at about 6:30 p.m.. The rider of a bicycle, who was riding with others, was struck by a southbound vehicle. Paramedics assessed the rider, who was able to walk to a stretcher on their own, and took them to hospital with injuries not believed to be serious in nature.

A cyclist was taken to hospital following a collision on Torbay Road on Tuesday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

The driver of the car was also assessed at the scene, however they did not require transport to hospital.

Traffic was slowed along the busy road for some time, as crews attended the scene and while police investigated.