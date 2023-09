CUPE NL will be hosting Labour Day celebrations in St. John’s and Corner Brook today.

In St. John’s, there will be a Labour March starting from Dominion on Lake Avenue at 11:30 a.m. followed by a barbeque at the Legion on The Boulevard at 12:00 p.m. There will be face painting, balloon animals, and snowcones. All are welcome.

In Corner Brook, there will be events at Margaret Bowater Park from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. including a barbeque, face painting, and refreshments. All are welcome.