CUPE members at Memorial University ink new deal

Members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees, Local 1615 at Memorial University have ratified a new four-year collective agreement.

The agreement includes improvements to language, pay, and benefits for workers.

All classifications will receive an 8% wage increase over four years in addition to a one- time prorated $2000 retention bonus. In addition, CUPE 1615 was also able to increase the salary floor and secure a brand-new salary supplement benefit for those on parental leave.

CUPE 1615 represents more than 700 administrative, instructional, technical, and technical support employees at the St. John’s, Corner Brook, and Labrador campuses of Memorial University.