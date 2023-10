Cruise ships will visit both the east coast and west coast of the Island today.

The Ocean Adventure, operated by Quark, will arrive in St. John’s this morning from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. with 195 passengers.

In Corner Brook, Insignia, operated by Oceania Cruises, will arrive at 9:00 a.m. and remain in port until 5:00 p.m. with 648 passengers.