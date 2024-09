There will be a cruise ship visiting Corner Brook today. The Norwegian Jade operated by Norwegian Cruise Line is expected in port at 9:00 a.m. this morning and will depart at 3:00 p.m. The ship carries 2,800 passengers and 1,037 crew.

On Wednesday, the Volendam will visit Corner Brook. It will be a busy month for cruise ships in the west coast city with 17 visits scheduled.