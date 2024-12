Fire crews from the St. John’s Regional Fire Department are currently on the scene of a commercial structure fire on Dundee Avenue in Mount Pearl.

The call came in at 4:45 a.m.

Fire crews from Mount Pearl, Paradise, and Kenmount stations responded to the blaze.

Dundee Avenue in Mount Pearl is closed. There is very heavy smoke coming from the property and visibility is very low.



The RNC is requesting that the public remain away from Dundee Avenue, Mount Pearl until a further update is provided.