COVID-19 booster campaign launches

Adults 65 years of age and older, residents of long-term care homes and other congregate living settings for seniors, and individuals six months of age and older who are moderately to severely immunocompromised due to an underlying condition or treatment can now get COVID-19 vaccines.

From April 1 to June 1, the Provincial Government is offering COVID-19 vaccine as a spring booster dose to specific populations.

Individuals are encouraged to contact their local pharmacy or primary care provider for vaccine availability. The vaccine is also available through local public health offices.