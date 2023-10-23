COVID-19 and Flu Shots Available at Participating NL Pharmacies

All eligible residents of the province age five and older can now receive their COVID-19 and flu shot at a participating community pharmacy free of charge. “This is the time of year when respiratory viruses spread more easily and quickly,” said Dr. Janice Audeau, community pharmacist and President of the Pharmacists’ Association of Newfoundland and Labrador (PANL). “Vaccines are an important preventative measure to minimize the risk of getting sick. Being vaccinated is important for keeping friends and family safe, as well as reducing pressure on the health care system.”



All participating pharmacies will have different appointment processes and residents should

contact their local pharmacy for details.