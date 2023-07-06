News

Couple says information breach is just the latest in a long list of fertility frustrations

By Becky Daley
Published on July 6, 2023 at 8:45 pm

The privacy breach with NL Health Services has affected more than a hundred fertility patients in the province. One impacted couple are speaking out about the breach, and say it’s just the latest in a list of fertility frustrations.

NTV’s Becky Daley tells us more.

