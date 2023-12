Please enable JavaScript play-sharp-fill

It was one month ago that firefighters in Corner Brook were rocked by news that vandals had broken into a storage area used to stage the annual Christmas toy drive; destroying over half of the inventory that was to be used to provide hampers for needy families in the community.

But, as NTV’s Don Bradshaw tells us, in the weeks that have followed, the firefighters have been able to rise from the ashes, and breathe new life into their project.