Corner Brook RNC searching for missing person

UPDATE: The missing person has been located and is safe.

EARLIER: The RNC in Corner Brook are searching for 57-year-old Terry Young of Johns Beach.

Young left his home at approximately 7:10 p.m. on August 20, and police are concerned for his well-being.

He is described as being six feet tall with a slim build and bald. He is believed to be driving a 2022 black Honda HRV bearing NL plate number JOF-292.

Information suggests that he spends the majority of his time in Western Newfoundland especially the Bay of Islands.

The RNC encourages members of the public to contact the Corner Brook Detachment if they can offer any information as to Young’s whereabouts.