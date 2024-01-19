Corner Brook RCMP arrests woman on outstanding warrant

A woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant in Corner Brook on Wednesday, January 17. 42-year-old Elizabeth Strickland is now facing multiple additional charges.

Approximately 10:30 p.m. on January 17, Corner Brook RCMP identified Strickland, who was wanted on an outstanding warrant for charges of theft, at a gas station in Corner Brook. Strickland attempted to mislead police about her identity but was arrested. A quantity of cocaine was found in her possession.

Strickland was returned to the detachment and held until she appeared in court yesterday, January 18. She has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear in court and obstructing a peace officer, in addition to charges already before the court. She remains in custody and will appear in court again this afternoon.

The investigation is continuing.