The cruise ship the Norwegian Joy will arrive in Corner Brook at 7:00 a.m. on Saturday with 3,804 passengers.

At the same time, the city will be holding the Colours of Corner Brook on West Street from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The event will feature live music, a market, mummers, and a photo booth.

The Mill Whistler Road Train will be operating all day.

The ship will depart at 6:00 p.m.