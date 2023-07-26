Corner Brook-based food hub aims to connect consumers with local farmers

The incident in Spaniard’s Bay has been safely resolved and one man has been arrested. The Conception Bay Highway at New Harbour is now open. The public can expect a continued police presence in the area as the investigation continues.

Original story:

Bay Roberts RCMP is currently responding to an incident on the main road in Spaniard’s Bay, near Restaurant 99.

RCMP says the Conception Bay Highway at New Harbour Road is now closed, and police are asking the public to avoid the area to allow officers to do their work.

Police say they will provide further updates when available.