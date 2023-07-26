News

Corner Brook-based food hub aims to connect consumers with local farmers

By Web Team
Published on July 26, 2023 at 8:11 pm

Food First NL is finalizing plans to open a new food distribution centre on the west coast. 

As NTV’s Don Bradshaw tells us, the Corner Brook-based food hub aims to connect consumers directly with local farmers in the region.   

