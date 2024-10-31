Contract Awarded for Demolition of Bridge in Port aux Basques

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure has awarded a $1.18 million contract for the demolition of the bridge on Terminal Service Road in Port aux Basques.

The bridge, known locally as the CNR Bridge, was closed to vehicular traffic last year and remained open for pedestrians and cyclists.

The closure was necessary following an inspection which determined the bridge was experiencing ongoing deterioration that had reduced its ability to carry traffic loads.

It is anticipated that design work will be carried out over the winter, with construction to take place in 2025.