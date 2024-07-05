Construction set to begin on Syme’s Bridge

Residents are advised that construction is anticipated to begin on Tuesday, July 9 to rehabilitate Syme’s Bridge. This project is scheduled to be completed by the end of October 2024. During construction, the bridge will be closed to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic. There will be local access to Syme’s Bridge Road only. T’railway access will be maintained. Signage will be in place and flagpersons will be on site to direct traffic.

The City of St. John’s will provide updates on traffic interruptions and progress throughout the duration of the project. You can follow progress for this project at EngageStJohns.ca.

To report issues, residents can contact Access St. John’s via the St. John’s 311 app, by calling 311 or 709-754-CITY (2489), or by emailing [email protected].