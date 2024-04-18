Construction project to begin on Major’s Path and Portugal Cove Road this Spring

he City of St. John’s will begin a new multi-year construction project this Spring which includes road upgrades to Major’s Path and the construction of a new roundabout at the intersection of Portugal Cove Road, Major’s Path and Airport Heights Drive.

The project will begin in 2024 with upgrades to Major’s Path from Hebron Way to Portugal Cove Road. This work will include widening of the road to facilitate a left turn lane, a new sidewalk on the south side of the street, improved street lighting as well as a new shared use path on the northside of the street. The addition of a shared use path creates an active transportation network to allow people of all ages and abilities to safely get where they need to go, using whichever mode of active transportation they choose.

The project also includes the construction of a modern multi-lane roundabout at the Portugal Cove Road- Major’s Path-Airport Heights Drive intersection. The roundabout will have active transportation crossings with connections to the new shared use path on the north side of Major’s Path and the Airport Heights to Paul Reynolds Community Centre shared use path. As part of the intersection upgrades, two existing large diameter culverts on Virginia River will also be replaced. This work will be completed after the upgrades to Major’s Path and the entire project is tentatively scheduled to be completed by fall 2026.

While traffic on Major’s Path, Portugal Cove Road and Airport Heights Drive will be maintained during construction, there will be some disruptions, lane reductions, and slowdowns, and detours may be required at times. The City will make every effort to minimize interruptions.

Pedestrian access will be maintained during construction, and we ask the public to obey and follow all posted signage in and near the construction zones.