Construction Completed on New Adult Mental Health and Addictions Centre

The new adult Mental Health and Addictions Centre in St. John’s was handed over by Avalon Healthcare Partnership to Premier Andrew Furey on Thursday.

The move provides NL Health Services with operational control of the facility.

In the coming months, NL Health Services will begin the process of moving equipment and staff to the new facility.

The goal is to open the new centre in 2025.

The 240,000-square-foot, six-story, facility has 102 beds and will provide a modern approach to mental health and addictions-based care, which links physical and mental health services, offering patients and their families holistic and integrated care.