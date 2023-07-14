News

Concerns raised over flotation devices being ignored

By Don Bradshaw
Published on July 14, 2023 at 4:56 pm
This weekend, as is the case on most weekends throughout the summer, thousands of people in this province will likely head out on the water for a day of fun and recreation. However, a search and rescue organization on the province’s west coast is issuing a warning this evening about partaking in such activities without taking all the necessary safety precautions. NTV’s Don Bradshaw picks up the story.  

