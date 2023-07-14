Concerns raised over flotation devices being ignored

This weekend, as is the case on most weekends throughout the summer, thousands of people in this province will likely head out on the water for a day of fun and recreation. However, a search and rescue organization on the province’s west coast is issuing a warning this evening about partaking in such activities without taking all the necessary safety precautions. NTV’s Don Bradshaw picks up the story.
- Home
- News
- Programs
- Features
- Webcams
- Weather Centre
- Contact
- Advertise
- Accessibility
- FREE streaming NTV+