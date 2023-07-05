Community groups express concern about joint funding announcement to support Downtown Safety Coalition

A number of community groups have written an open letter to the City of St. John’s, and the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, expressing their concerns about the recent joint funding announcement to the Downtown Safety Coalition.

Last month, the province and the City of St. John’s announced they would be providing $180,000 thousand dollars to the Downtown Safety Coalition, aimed at increasing safety and improving visitors experience in the downtown core.

Now, the St. John’s Status of Women Council, as well as a number of groups including Stella’s Circle and Thrive, are asking government to reconsider this funding.

“It is important to recognize that “safety for all”, a priority of the Downtown Safety Coalition, cannot be addressed by a group that is made up of police, tourism and hospitality, George St. Association, Music NL and municipal and provincial governments.”

They say a lack of structure through the Downtown Safety Coalition leaves the community questioning if these funds will have a real impact on safety.